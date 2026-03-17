Novruz fair opens in Aghdam

A Novruz fair has been launched in the city of Aghdam, organized by the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as the Restoration, Construction and Management Service, with the support of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Report informs.

After many years, residents of Aghdam who have returned to their native lands took part with great pride in this festive event held on March 17, attended by officials and members of the community.

The fair showcases traditional Garabakh kata, various sweets, and handicrafts made by local residents. At the same time, the program features musical performances, folk dances, and theatrical scenes reflecting Novruz traditions. In the evening, a traditional Novruz bonfire will be lit.

These historic moments became possible as a result of the Patriotic War that began on September 27, 2020, during which the enemy suffered a heavy defeat and capitulated, and in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, Armenian armed forces withdrew from the territory on November 20, 2020.

Thus, after 32 years, Aghdam-the beating heart of Garabagh-has regained its freedom, and its residents are welcoming spring in their homes for the first time in decades. The celebrations will continue until March 21.