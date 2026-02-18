Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Mehriban Aliyeva shares Ramadan greetings

    Domestic policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 20:40
    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts regarding the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Report informs.

    The post reads:

    "Blessed be your month of Ramadan!

    I congratulate all Muslims of the world on the start of the month of Ramadan and pray to Allah that everyone's prayers and fasting be accepted."

    Mehriban Əliyeva sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Ramazan ayı ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией по случаю начала Священного месяца Рамазан

