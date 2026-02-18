Mehriban Aliyeva shares Ramadan greetings
Domestic policy
- 18 February, 2026
- 20:40
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts regarding the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Report informs.
The post reads:
"Blessed be your month of Ramadan!
I congratulate all Muslims of the world on the start of the month of Ramadan and pray to Allah that everyone's prayers and fasting be accepted."
Latest News
22:02
Photo
UEFA Champions League: Second goal scored in Qarabag–Newcastle matchFootball
21:05
Israeli soldier killed by friendly fire in southern Gaza, IDF saysOther countries
21:04
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with CEO of American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other senior staff in WashingtonForeign policy
20:51
Qarabag and Newcastle confirm starting elevens Champions League clashFootball
20:40
Mehriban Aliyeva shares Ramadan greetingsDomestic policy
20:29
Iran FM, IAEA chief discuss talks framework with USRegion
20:11
Rubio holds secret talks with Raul Castro's grandson, Axios reportsOther countries
19:57
Bulgaria will hold snap elections on April 19, says presidentOther countries
19:35