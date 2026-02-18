Community criticizes Amnesty over court statement

Amnesty International has issued a groundless and defamatory statement regarding a ruling delivered on February 17 by a court in Azerbaijan against individuals of Armenian origin, according to a statement released by the Western Azerbaijan Community, Report informs.

The Community said it had previously appealed to Amnesty International on several occasions, requesting assistance in restoring the rights of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia.

However, it stated that the organization "had responded vaguely and refrained from supporting the justice." According to the statement, "Amnesty International's February 17 remarks once again demonstrated the reasons behind its abstract responses."

The Community further stated that the organization had failed to uphold the values it publicly declares, accusing it of taking a biased stance and approaching human rights issues, humanitarian crises, and human suffering from a political perspective.

It also noted that such a position contributes to a growing erosion of trust in international institutions worldwide.