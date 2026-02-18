Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Community criticizes Amnesty over court statement

    Domestic policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 18:52
    Community criticizes Amnesty over court statement

    Amnesty International has issued a groundless and defamatory statement regarding a ruling delivered on February 17 by a court in Azerbaijan against individuals of Armenian origin, according to a statement released by the Western Azerbaijan Community, Report informs.

    The Community said it had previously appealed to Amnesty International on several occasions, requesting assistance in restoring the rights of Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia.

    However, it stated that the organization "had responded vaguely and refrained from supporting the justice." According to the statement, "Amnesty International's February 17 remarks once again demonstrated the reasons behind its abstract responses."

    The Community further stated that the organization had failed to uphold the values it publicly declares, accusing it of taking a biased stance and approaching human rights issues, humanitarian crises, and human suffering from a political perspective.

    It also noted that such a position contributes to a growing erosion of trust in international institutions worldwide.

    Amnesty International Western Azerbaijan Community statement
    İcma: "Amnesty International"ın bəyanatı əsassız və böhtan xarakterlidir
    Община: Заявление Amnesty International носит клеветнический характер

    Latest News

    19:09
    Photo

    SOCAR president meets with executive vice president of Baker Hughes

    Energy
    18:52

    Community criticizes Amnesty over court statement

    Domestic policy
    18:34

    Azerbaijan's lubricant exports decline in 2025

    Energy
    18:13

    EU ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Ramadan

    Foreign policy
    18:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss exchange of experience in religious affairs

    Religion
    17:31

    Ukraine envoy, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center discuss 13th Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    17:28

    Azerbaijan imported nearly $460M in smartphones in 2025

    Business
    17:14

    Hungary bans diesel exports to Ukraine

    Other countries
    17:02

    Office of France Insoumise party evacuated due to bomb threat

    Other countries
    All News Feed