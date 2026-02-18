UEFA Champions League: Second goal scored in Qarabag–Newcastle match
In the UEFA Champions League play-off stage match between Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK and England's Newcastle United F.C., a second goal has been scored.
According to Report, in the game held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, the visitors increased their lead to 2–0.
Malick Thiaw scored in the 9th minute.
