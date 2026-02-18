UEFA Champions League: Second goal scored in Qarabag–Newcastle match

In the UEFA Champions League play-off stage match between Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK and England's Newcastle United F.C., a second goal has been scored.

According to Report, in the game held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, the visitors increased their lead to 2–0.

Malick Thiaw scored in the 9th minute.

21:58

The UEFA Champions League play-off stage match between Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK and England's Newcastle United F.C. has started.

According to Report, the game is being held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

The match is officiated by Norwegian FIFA referee Espen Eskås.

In the match, the visitors took the lead. Anthony Gordon scored in the 3rd minute.