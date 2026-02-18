Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    UEFA Champions League: Second goal scored in Qarabag–Newcastle match

    Football
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 22:02
    UEFA Champions League: Second goal scored in Qarabag–Newcastle match

    In the UEFA Champions League play-off stage match between Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK and England's Newcastle United F.C., a second goal has been scored.

    According to Report, in the game held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, the visitors increased their lead to 2–0.

    Malick Thiaw scored in the 9th minute.

    The UEFA Champions League play-off stage match between Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK and England's Newcastle United F.C. has started.

    According to Report, the game is being held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

    The match is officiated by Norwegian FIFA referee Espen Eskås.

    In the match, the visitors took the lead. Anthony Gordon scored in the 3rd minute.

    UEFA Champions League Qarabag FK Newcastle United football
    Photo
    Video
    UEFA Çempionlar Liqası: "Qarabağ"- "Nyukasl" oyununda ikinci qol vurulub - YENİLƏNİR-2
    Photo
    Video
    Лига чемпионов УЕФА: "Ньюкасл" увеличил преимущество в матче с "Карабахом"

    Latest News

    22:02
    Photo

    UEFA Champions League: Second goal scored in Qarabag–Newcastle match

    Football
    21:05

    Israeli soldier killed by friendly fire in southern Gaza, IDF says

    Other countries
    21:04
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with CEO of American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other senior staff in Washington

    Foreign policy
    20:51

    Qarabag and Newcastle confirm starting elevens Champions League clash

    Football
    20:40

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares Ramadan greetings

    Domestic policy
    20:29

    Iran FM, IAEA chief discuss talks framework with US

    Region
    20:11

    Rubio holds secret talks with Raul Castro's grandson, Axios reports

    Other countries
    19:57

    Bulgaria will hold snap elections on April 19, says president

    Other countries
    19:35

    Axios: US moves closer to a major war with Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed