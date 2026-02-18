EU ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Ramadan
Marijana Kujundžić, the European Union's Ambassador to Baku, has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Report informs.
In a statement shared on X, she extended her congratulations to all Muslims in Azerbaijan and around the world on the arrival of the sacred month, expressing hope that Ramadan will help people gain a deeper understanding of themselves and encourage spiritual renewal.
She also wished that the holy month would bring peace to families and loved ones, concluding her message with warm Ramadan greetings.
