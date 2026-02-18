Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan's lubricant exports decline in 2025

    Energy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 18:34
    Azerbaijan's lubricant exports decline in 2025

    Azerbaijan exported 30,252 tons of lubricants worth $40.6 million last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    This represents a 34% decrease in value terms and a 41% drop in volume compared to 2024.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 3,869 tons of lubricants worth $5.9 million to Iraq, down 23% in value and 28% in volume year-on-year.

    Shipments to Ukraine totaled 4,209 tons valued at $5.1 million, marking declines of 57% in value and 62% in volume.

    Exports to Bulgaria reached 3,946 tons worth $4.1 million, down 55% in both value and volume, while deliveries to Türkiye amounted to 2,285 tons valued at $2.5 million, decreasing by 26% in value and 24% in volume.

    At the same time, exports to Estonia surged sevenfold to 1,690 tons worth $2.45 million compared to the previous year.

    Last year, for the first time in the past 14 years, since publicly available foreign trade statistics date back to 2011, Azerbaijan also began supplying lubricants to Panama, exporting 45 tons worth $68,000, and to Venezuela, shipping 189 tons valued at $182,000.

