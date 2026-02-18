Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan imported nearly $460M in smartphones in 2025

    Business
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 17:28
    Azerbaijan imported nearly $460M in smartphones in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 1,344,329 smartphones worth $457.3 million, Report cited data from the State Statistical Committee.

    According to Report, the figures represent an 11% decline in units but a 4% increase in total value compared with 2024.

    Smartphones were sourced from China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries. The largest share-80.4% of total imports-came from China, amounting to 1,081,425 units valued at $359.2 million.

    By comparison, in 2024, Azerbaijan imported 1.5 million smartphones, with 79.5% originating from China.

    smartphones import China
    Azərbaycan ötən il İndoneziyadan smartfon idxalını kəskin artırıb
    Азербайджан в 2025 году импортировал смартфоны почти на $460 млн

    Latest News

    17:31

    Ukraine envoy, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center discuss 13th Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    17:28

    Azerbaijan imported nearly $460M in smartphones in 2025

    Business
    17:14

    Hungary bans diesel exports to Ukraine

    Other countries
    17:02

    Office of France Insoumise party evacuated due to bomb threat

    Other countries
    16:58
    Photo

    Int'l conference on C6 held in Baku

    Region
    16:55

    SOCAR Polymer's production surged by 33% in 2025

    Energy
    16:53

    Over 23,000 foreigners applied for registration in Azerbaijan in January

    Domestic policy
    16:46

    In Azerbaijan, 21 families agreed to posthumous organ donation in 2025

    Health
    16:26

    Pakistani professor: Azerbaijan's Great Return could serve as international model for recovery

    Karabakh
    All News Feed