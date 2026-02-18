Azerbaijan imported nearly $460M in smartphones in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 1,344,329 smartphones worth $457.3 million, Report cited data from the State Statistical Committee.

According to Report, the figures represent an 11% decline in units but a 4% increase in total value compared with 2024.

Smartphones were sourced from China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries. The largest share-80.4% of total imports-came from China, amounting to 1,081,425 units valued at $359.2 million.

By comparison, in 2024, Azerbaijan imported 1.5 million smartphones, with 79.5% originating from China.