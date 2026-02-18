Hungary bans diesel exports to Ukraine
- 18 February, 2026
Hungary has imposed a ban on diesel exports to Ukraine and will not resume shipments until oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline is restored, Hungarian Foreign Minister and Minister of Foreign Economic Relations Péter Szijjártó said.
According to Report, which cites local media, Szijjártó said the suspension of supplies "is a direct consequence of the halt in oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline."
He emphasized that the situation with energy deliveries remains critically important for Hungary"s energy security.
