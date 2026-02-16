Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza

    Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza

    Italy stands ready to help train police forces in Gaza and elsewhere in the Palestinian territories, its foreign minister said on Monday, as Rome aims to play a role in stabilizing the Middle East, Report informs via Reuters.

    "We are ready to train a new Gaza police force, and we are also ready to train a Palestinian police force," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told a news conference in Rome.

    He confirmed that Rome was ready to participate as an observer in US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative, and Italy had been invited to attend a meeting of the group this week in Washington.

    İtaliya Qəzzada polis qüvvələrinin təlimində iştirak etməyə hazır olduğunu bildirib
    Италия выразила готовность принять участие в подготовке полицейских сил в Газе

