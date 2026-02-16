Ukraine, US discuss using frozen Russian assets to purchase Patriot missiles

Ukraine and the United States discussed the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to purchase missiles for the Patriot air defense system, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X, Report informs.

"During a meeting with Senators Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse, I thanked the United States for its strong bipartisan support and work for peace. Before our meeting, the senators met with children whom Ukraine managed to return from Russia. Thank you, this is truly important.

We see no better tools to influence Moscow than pressure. There is an important sanctioning act in the Senate right now, and we expect it to work. I also informed them about the constant Russian strikes on our people and, in particular, on American businesses as well. It is absolutely fair that Russian money should be used to defend against this terror, and we discussed the prospects of utilizing immobilized Russian assets to purchase missiles for the Patriot systems.

I thank the President, Congress, and the people of the United States for their support," reads the post.