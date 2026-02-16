Serbian News: Serbia to strengthen energy security thanks to Azerbaijani investments

The joint project with Azerbaijan to build a gas-fired power plant in Serbia fits into Belgrade's broader strategy to ensure energy security and diversify energy sources, according to an article published in the Serbian News publication, Report informs.

"The announcement of a new gas-fired power plant to be developed by Azerbaijani-backed capital in Serbia signifies a notable shift in the country's energy investment landscape. This development occurs amidst a backdrop of tightening electricity balances, increasing industrial demand, and the pressure to meet European decarbonization regulations. The entry of Azerbaijan as an investor in Serbia's power sector indicates a reassessment of energy partnerships and highlights the role of gas in the transitional energy framework," the outlet said.

It was noted that historically, Serbia's electricity system has relied heavily on lignite-fired generation, primarily managed by Electric Power Industry of Serbia (EPS), with additional contributions from hydropower and limited gas capacity. While this model provided price stability for many years, it has become misaligned with contemporary market realities and environmental standards. The aging coal infrastructure, frequent outages, rising carbon exposure for exporters, and fluctuating regional power markets have led to a structural supply gap, particularly during peak winter months and dry years. As a result, gas-fired generation is being reconsidered as a stabilizing force rather than merely a long-term baseload option.

"The Azerbaijani project fits into Serbia's broader strategy for energy security. In recent years, Belgrade has focused on diversifying its gas supply sources to reduce reliance on single-route imports. Investments have been made in new interconnections, expanding storage capabilities, and securing long-term supply contracts. Azerbaijan's involvement as a gas supplier through the Southern Gas Corridor has already altered the energy landscape in Southeastern Europe. Transitioning from upstream supply to downstream generation deepens this relationship, offering Serbia both fuel diversification and reduced dependency on traditional Russian-linked structures," the article reads.

It was also highlighted that the planned gas power plant is anticipated to be a modern combined-cycle gas turbine facility with an installed capacity expected to range between 300 MW and 500 MW. This capacity aims to enhance Serbia's balancing capabilities without overwhelming the existing market dynamics. The capital expenditure for such facilities typically falls between €350 million and €550 million, influenced by factors such as configuration and grid connection requirements. Given the complexities associated with grid reinforcement and gas connections in Serbia, total project costs are likely to approach the upper end of this estimate.

"The geopolitical implications of this investment are significant as well. Azerbaijan's expanding role in Southeastern Europe's energy sector aligns with its strategy to establish itself as a dependable partner for nations balancing EU climate policies with regional energy needs. For Serbia, this partnership offers fewer political constraints compared to alternatives linked to sanctioned entities while aligning with EU preferences for diversified gas supplies.

Environmental considerations will play a crucial role in determining the project's viability and acceptance. Although natural gas emits substantially less CO₂ than lignite, it is not carbon-neutral; thus, lifecycle emissions will be closely monitored. The project's design may include features that facilitate future decarbonization options such as hydrogen blending or conversion, which could increase initial capital costs but maintain strategic flexibility amid evolving EU carbon regulations," the publication writes.

From an investment perspective, Azerbaijan's commitment signals confidence in Serbia's ability to attract substantial foreign-backed infrastructure capital despite existing regulatory complexities and uncertainties surrounding EU accession, the article said.

"In strategic terms, the development of the Azerbaijani gas-fired power plant reflects an acknowledgment of Serbia's current energy landscape where coal is deemed unsustainable and renewables alone cannot meet immediate demands for electricity security. By integrating diversified gas supply with modern generation technology, Serbia aims to reform its power sector while preparing for greater renewable integration over time."