Video footage on Azerbaijani President's visit to Serbia shared on social media
Domestic policy
- 16 February, 2026
- 21:16
A video footage covering the official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Serbia has been published on the official social media accounts of the head of state.
Report presents the footage:
