Death toll from Cyclone Gezani rises to 59 in Madagascar
Other countries
- 16 February, 2026
- 20:15
The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has risen to 59, with 804 people injured, according to an update released Monday by the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), Report informs via Xinhua.
The BNGRC said more than 420,000 people were affected across 25 districts in five regions in eastern and central Madagascar. The cyclone also damaged more than 49,000 houses and destroyed over 25,000 houses.
Authorities are continuing to assess damage and carry out relief operations in the affected areas, while assistance to impacted populations is underway.
The Malagasy government declared a "state of national disaster" on February 11 in response to the widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Gezani.
