Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan, Morocco ink cooperation agreement in science and higher education

    Education and science
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 18:54
    Azerbaijan, Morocco ink cooperation agreement in science and higher education

    Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev met with the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation of Morocco Azzedine El Midaoui as part of his visit to the kingdom.

    Report informs, citing the Science and Education Ministry of Azerbaijan, that during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the initiatives planned to be implemented in the field of science and higher education.

    The ministry noted that the "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Science and Higher Education between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation of the Kingdom of Morocco" was signed.

    The agreement envisages the implementation of a number of measures, including the exchange of students at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels of higher education, the establishment of direct relations between scientific and higher education institutions and the implementation of joint projects.

    Morocco Emin Amrullayev
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ilə Mərakeş arasında elm və ali təhsil sahəsində əməkdaşlıq sazişi imzalanıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Марокко подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве в сфере образования

    Latest News

    20:03

    Iran's Security Council secretary meets with Russian minister

    Region
    19:40

    Omani FM: Iran-US talks ended with progress

    Other countries
    19:32

    Italy buys 70% of Azerbaijan's oil exports

    Energy
    19:11

    Erdogan meets with Ethiopian PM

    Other countries
    18:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Morocco ink cooperation agreement in science and higher education

    Education and science
    18:37

    Azerbaijan, Germany discuss cooperation in climate security

    Ecology
    18:21

    Pashinyan and Gert Jan Koopman discuss regional peace agenda

    Region
    18:09

    Tashkent, London to prepare joint roadmap for co-op development

    Region
    17:53

    Ruben Vardanyan sentenced to 20 years in prison – UPDATED

    Incident
    All News Feed