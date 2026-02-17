Azerbaijan, Morocco ink cooperation agreement in science and higher education

Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev met with the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation of Morocco Azzedine El Midaoui as part of his visit to the kingdom.

Report informs, citing the Science and Education Ministry of Azerbaijan, that during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the initiatives planned to be implemented in the field of science and higher education.

The ministry noted that the "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Science and Higher Education between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation of the Kingdom of Morocco" was signed.

The agreement envisages the implementation of a number of measures, including the exchange of students at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels of higher education, the establishment of direct relations between scientific and higher education institutions and the implementation of joint projects.