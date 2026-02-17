Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Iran's Security Council secretary meets with Russian minister

    Region
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 20:03
    Iran's Security Council secretary meets with Russian minister

    Secretary of the Iranian National Security Council Ali Larijani met with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyev in Tehran, Report informs via Mehr.

    The Russian Energy Minister, who visited Tehran to attend the 19th meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, said that this high-level meeting was held to summarize achievements.

    The Russian Energy Minister emphasized the positive and constructive relations between Tehran and Moscow, noting that Russia and Iran cooperate closely.

    During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

    Ali Larijani Iran Russia
    İranın Təhlükəsizlik Şurasının katibi Rusiyanın energetika naziri ilə görüşüb

    Latest News

    20:03

    Iran's Security Council secretary meets with Russian minister

    Region
    19:40

    Omani FM: Iran-US talks ended with progress

    Other countries
    19:32

    Italy buys 70% of Azerbaijan's oil exports

    Energy
    19:11

    Erdogan meets with Ethiopian PM

    Other countries
    18:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Morocco ink cooperation agreement in science and higher education

    Education and science
    18:37

    Azerbaijan, Germany discuss cooperation in climate security

    Ecology
    18:21

    Pashinyan and Gert Jan Koopman discuss regional peace agenda

    Region
    18:09

    Tashkent, London to prepare joint roadmap for co-op development

    Region
    17:53

    Ruben Vardanyan sentenced to 20 years in prison – UPDATED

    Incident
    All News Feed