Iran's Security Council secretary meets with Russian minister

Secretary of the Iranian National Security Council Ali Larijani met with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyev in Tehran, Report informs via Mehr.

The Russian Energy Minister, who visited Tehran to attend the 19th meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, said that this high-level meeting was held to summarize achievements.

The Russian Energy Minister emphasized the positive and constructive relations between Tehran and Moscow, noting that Russia and Iran cooperate closely.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.