Azerbaijan, Germany discuss cooperation in climate security

Mukhtar Babayev, the Climate Envoy of President of Azerbaijan and President of COP29, and Carsten Schneider, Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Protection, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety, discussed cooperation in the ​​climate security in Munich.

"The parties discussed key priorities ahead of COP31, as well as cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany in the climate security," Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev wrote on X.