    Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Tcokaev becomes European champion

    Individual sports
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 22:52
    Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Tcokaev becomes European champion

    Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Tcokaev (92 kg) has won a gold medal at the U-23 European Championship held in Serbia, Report informs.

    Ali Tsokayev defeated Turkish wrestler Fatih Altunbaş in the final.

    Earlier, among freestyle wrestlers, Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Ceyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) and Sabuhi Amiraslanov (79 kg) won silver medals, while Musa Aghayev (65 kg), Ramik Heybatov (70 kg) and Zafar Aliyev (97 kg) won bronze medals.

    The European Championship will conclude on March 15.

    Ali Tsokayev Serbiyada Avropa çempionu olub
    Азербайджанский борец Али Цокаев стал чемпионом Европы

