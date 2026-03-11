Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Tcokaev becomes European champion
Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Tcokaev (92 kg) has won a gold medal at the U-23 European Championship held in Serbia, Report informs.
Ali Tsokayev defeated Turkish wrestler Fatih Altunbaş in the final.
Earlier, among freestyle wrestlers, Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Ceyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) and Sabuhi Amiraslanov (79 kg) won silver medals, while Musa Aghayev (65 kg), Ramik Heybatov (70 kg) and Zafar Aliyev (97 kg) won bronze medals.
The European Championship will conclude on March 15.
