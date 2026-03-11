Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Region
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 23:56
    Iran claims it has high-speed underwater-launched missiles

    A senior commander in Iran"s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed Iran has missiles that can be launched from underwater and suggested they could be used in the coming days, Report informs via CNN.

    "We have missiles that are launched from underwater, and their speed is 100 meters (328 feet) per second. We may use them in the coming days," Iranian official media quoted Ali Fadavi, a senior IRGC commander, as saying.

    He also claimed that only Iran and Russia possess the technology for such weapons.

    Iranian officials in recent days have issued a series of warnings and statements emphasizing missile and naval capabilities, part of what analysts describe as Tehran"s effort to project deterrence and signal it has options to respond to pressure or attack.

    The IRGC has long promoted asymmetric naval tactics and weapons systems designed for operations in strategic waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that is one of the world"s most important routes for global oil and gas shipments.

    SEPAH: İran tezliklə sualtı raketlər tətbiq edə bilər
    КСИР: Иран может скоро применить подводные ракеты

