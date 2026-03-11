Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency arrives in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 11 March, 2026
- 22:24
Željka Cvijanović, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, started her visit to Azerbaijan on March 11, Report informs.
She was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan"s Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.
Latest News
22:52
Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Tcokaev becomes European championIndividual sports
22:40
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of European Council during official luncheonForeign policy
22:24
Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency arrives in AzerbaijanForeign policy
22:21
Costa: Strengthening EU-Azerbaijan ties more important than everForeign policy
22:06
Maersk halts operations at Oman"s Port of Salalah after incidentOther countries
21:55
UN Secretary General to meet with Erdogan and Fidan in AnkaraRegion
21:44
Photo
First encyclopedia of Azerbaijan's cinema presentedCulture
21:33
Photo
Azerbaijan's women policy presented at UN roundtableForeign policy
21:17
Photo