Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 22:24
    Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency arrives in Azerbaijan

    Željka Cvijanović, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, started her visit to Azerbaijan on March 11, Report informs.

    She was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan"s Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

    Željka Cvijanović
    Bosniya və Herseqovina Rəyasət Heyətinin üzvü Azərbaycana səfərə gəlib
    Член Президиума Боснии и Герцеговины Цвиянович прибыла в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    22:52

    Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Tcokaev becomes European champion

    Individual sports
    22:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of European Council during official luncheon

    Foreign policy
    22:24

    Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    22:21

    Costa: Strengthening EU-Azerbaijan ties more important than ever

    Foreign policy
    22:06

    Maersk halts operations at Oman"s Port of Salalah after incident

    Other countries
    21:55

    UN Secretary General to meet with Erdogan and Fidan in Ankara

    Region
    21:44
    Photo

    First encyclopedia of Azerbaijan's cinema presented

    Culture
    21:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's women policy presented at UN roundtable

    Foreign policy
    21:17
    Photo

    Two Azerbaijani female wrestlers advance to European Championship finals

    Individual sports
    All News Feed