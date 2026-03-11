Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security highlighted at at meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and António Costa

    Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security as a reliable partner was emphasized during an official luncheon with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Antonio Costa, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan's gas exports to ten European countries was cited as part of this contribution.

    The meeting also included discussions on transport, logistics, and connectivity, highlighting Azerbaijan's important regional role in these areas.

    They underlined the importance of the TRIPP as part of the Middle Corridor.

    The sides also discussed the European Union's participation in the restoration and reconstruction of the Nakhchivan railway line as a continuation of this project.

    İlham Əliyevin Antonio Koşta ilə görüşündə Azərbaycanın Avropanın enerji təhlükəsizliyinə töhfəsi xüsusi qeyd olunub
    На встрече президента Ильхама Алиева с Антониу Коштой отмечен вклад Азербайджана в энергобезопасность Европы

