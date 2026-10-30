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President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Sadig Aliyev as the Deputy Minister of Finance.

According to Report, the number of deputy finance ministers has thus increased to four.

Sadig Aliyev began his career in the private sector in 2005. Since January 8, 2026, he has served as Director of the State Treasury Agency under the Ministry of Finance.

Sadig Aliyev is a member of the Board of the World Association of Public Employment Services (WAPES).