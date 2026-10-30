New appointment at Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry
Finance
- 30 October, 2026
- 20:32
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Sadig Aliyev as the Deputy Minister of Finance.
According to Report, the number of deputy finance ministers has thus increased to four.
Sadig Aliyev began his career in the private sector in 2005. Since January 8, 2026, he has served as Director of the State Treasury Agency under the Ministry of Finance.
Sadig Aliyev is a member of the Board of the World Association of Public Employment Services (WAPES).
Maliyyə nazirinə yeni müavin təyin olunub
В Министерстве финансов Азербайджана произошло новое кадровое назначение
Latest News
21:14
EU-Canada Summit: Alliance for the Future to strengthen economic and military securityOther countries
21:07
Ushakov: Dates for trilateral meeting on Ukraine may be announced by end of weekOther countries
20:48
Binance sets aside more than $6.34 billion following major hackEconomy
20:32
New appointment at Azerbaijan's Finance MinistryFinance
20:10
G20 foreign ministers skip group photo due to Russia's presenceOther countries
20:07
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev watches FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final, attends award ceremonyDomestic policy
19:59
Two children killed, three more injured in landmine explosions in SyriaOther countries
19:57
European Commission proposes disbursing remaining €45 billion of loan to UkraineOther countries
19:55
Yemeni government forces claim to have carried out 1,087 strikes against HouthisOther countries