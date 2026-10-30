Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    New appointment at Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry

    Finance
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 20:32
    New appointment at Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Sadig Aliyev as the Deputy Minister of Finance.

    According to Report, the number of deputy finance ministers has thus increased to four.

    Sadig Aliyev began his career in the private sector in 2005. Since January 8, 2026, he has served as Director of the State Treasury Agency under the Ministry of Finance.

    Sadig Aliyev is a member of the Board of the World Association of Public Employment Services (WAPES).

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance new appointment
    Maliyyə nazirinə yeni müavin təyin olunub
    В Министерстве финансов Азербайджана произошло новое кадровое назначение
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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