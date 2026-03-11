Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 23:33
    An event dedicated to the topic "The Significant Role of Women: Building Alliances for Empowerment" was held at the UN Headquarters within the framework of the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), Report informs.

    The side event was organized with Serbia as the host.

    Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, spoke at the event.

    The Committee Chairperson noted that building alliances for women's empowerment is of great importance in terms of equality, social justice, sustainable development, and building a strong society. She noted that such events contribute to expanding cooperation between countries and exchanging experiences.

    Bahar Muradova also spoke about the state policy implemented in Azerbaijan towards protecting women's rights and ensuring their active participation in socio-political life. She noted that currently women's representation in Azerbaijan's legislative body is 20.8 percent, while in local self-governance bodies it is 39.34 percent. The share of women among civil servants is 29.7 percent, and this indicator is increasing year by year.

    She stated that there is also significant progress in the development of women's entrepreneurship. In particular, the share of women in the total number of individual entrepreneurs has exceeded 23 percent, and the number of women among bank depositors, taxpayers, as well as real estate owners is increasing.

    The Committee Chairperson emphasized that women's empowerment is possible not only through state policy but also through strong cooperation among state institutions, civil society organizations, the private sector, international organizations, and the media. In this regard, organizing joint events between countries, mutual visits, and experience exchange are of particular importance.

    Bahar Muradova emphasized that women's empowerment is a shared responsibility for the sake of justice and sustainable development, and called on countries to unite on cooperation platforms that lead to real changes. She also noted the importance of initiatives such as creating regional women leaders' networks, organizing mentorship programs for young women, and expanding support mechanisms for women entrepreneurs.

