Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijan, EU mull expanding trade relations based on preferential tariff principles

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 23:42
    Azerbaijan, EU mull expanding trade relations based on preferential tariff principles

    During an official luncheon, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Antonio Costa exchanged views on the prospects for expanding trade relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union based on preferential tariff principles, Report informs.

    The progress made within the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia was also noted, with the European Union ready to contribute to advancing the peace process.

    During the conversation, they also discussed prospects for cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the establishment of data centers.

    Ilham Aliyev António Costa
    Azərbaycanla Aİ arasında güzəştli tarif prinsipləri əsasında ticarət əlaqələrinin genişləndirilməsi müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и ЕС обсудили расширение торговых связей на основе принципов льготных тарифов

    Latest News

    00:01

    Joint press statement by President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President Antonio Costa of the European Council

    Foreign policy
    23:56

    Iran claims it has high-speed underwater-launched missiles

    Region
    23:50

    Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security highlighted at at meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and António Costa

    Foreign policy
    23:42

    Azerbaijan, EU mull expanding trade relations based on preferential tariff principles

    Foreign policy
    23:33
    Photo

    Bahar Muradova talks about Azerbaijan's state policy on women's rights at UN

    Foreign policy
    23:14

    Another Azerbaijani wrestler grabs silver at European Championship in Serbia

    Individual sports
    22:52

    Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Tcokaev becomes European champion

    Individual sports
    22:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of European Council during official luncheon

    Foreign policy
    22:24

    Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed