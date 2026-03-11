Azerbaijan, EU mull expanding trade relations based on preferential tariff principles
During an official luncheon, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Antonio Costa exchanged views on the prospects for expanding trade relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union based on preferential tariff principles, Report informs.
The progress made within the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia was also noted, with the European Union ready to contribute to advancing the peace process.
During the conversation, they also discussed prospects for cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the establishment of data centers.
