Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Hayyan Abdul Ghani: Iraq close to signing agreement on oil exports via Ceyhan

    Energy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 23:03
    Hayyan Abdul Ghani: Iraq close to signing agreement on oil exports via Ceyhan

    Iraq's Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani has announced that an agreement on oil exports through Türkiye's Ceyhan terminal will be signed soon, Report informs.

    In his interview with Al Iraqiya television channel, he stated that Iran has activated a plan to transport approximately 200 thousand barrels of oil per day through oil tanker trucks via the territories of Türkiye, Syria, and Jordan.

    According to the minister, these measures are being taken within the framework of searching for alternative routes for oil exports following the change of situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

    He noted that the halt of oil exports from southern ports has forced the authorities to seek new ways to supply raw materials to foreign markets.

    "We are close to signing an agreement on oil exports via Ceyhan," he stated without providing further details.

    Abdul Ghani also emphasized that oil exports account for approximately 90% of Iraq's revenues, which is why the government has decided to maintain production at a level of 1.4 million barrels per day.

    Hayyan Abdul Ghani Oil exports Ceyhan terminal
    Hayyan Əbdülqani: İraq Ceyhan vasitəsilə neft ixracı haqqında saziş imzalamağa yaxındır
    Хайян Абдаль Гани: Ирак близок к подписанию соглашения об экспорте нефти через Джейхан

    Latest News

    23:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN

    Foreign policy
    23:34

    Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attack

    Other countries
    23:24

    FM Ignazio Cassis thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of Swiss citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    23:13

    Narendra Modi and Masoud Pezeshkian mull 'the serious situation in the region'

    Region
    23:12

    Man who rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue killed by security staff

    Other countries
    23:03

    Hayyan Abdul Ghani: Iraq close to signing agreement on oil exports via Ceyhan

    Energy
    22:51
    Photo

    Bahar Muradova, Serbian minister mull cooperation opportunities

    Foreign policy
    22:39

    IDF says commander, top members of Iranian militia in Lebanon were killed last night

    Other countries
    22:35

    Landmine explosion kills civilian in Azerbaijan's Khojavand - UPDATED

    Incident
    All News Feed