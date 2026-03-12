Hayyan Abdul Ghani: Iraq close to signing agreement on oil exports via Ceyhan

Iraq's Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani has announced that an agreement on oil exports through Türkiye's Ceyhan terminal will be signed soon, Report informs.

In his interview with Al Iraqiya television channel, he stated that Iran has activated a plan to transport approximately 200 thousand barrels of oil per day through oil tanker trucks via the territories of Türkiye, Syria, and Jordan.

According to the minister, these measures are being taken within the framework of searching for alternative routes for oil exports following the change of situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He noted that the halt of oil exports from southern ports has forced the authorities to seek new ways to supply raw materials to foreign markets.

"We are close to signing an agreement on oil exports via Ceyhan," he stated without providing further details.

Abdul Ghani also emphasized that oil exports account for approximately 90% of Iraq's revenues, which is why the government has decided to maintain production at a level of 1.4 million barrels per day.