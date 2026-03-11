Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of European Council during official luncheon

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 22:40
    President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of European Council during official luncheon

    On March 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with President of the European Council Antonio Costa, during an official luncheon, Report informs.

    During the conversation, they hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union across various fields. In particular, they noted that dialogue on security, energy, and transport issues has been successfully advancing. The sides also touched upon the meetings held earlier in Azerbaijan within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and highlighted the importance of the discussions conducted in this format.

    Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security as a reliable partner was emphasized, with its gas exports to ten European countries cited as part of this contribution.

    The meeting also included discussions on transport, logistics, and connectivity, highlighting Azerbaijan's important regional role in these areas. They underlined the importance of the TRIPP as part of the Middle Corridor. The sides also discussed the European Union's participation in the restoration and reconstruction of the Nakhchivan railway line as a continuation of this project.

    The participants exchanged views on the prospects for expanding trade relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union based on preferential tariff principles.

    The progress made within the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia was also noted, with the European Union ready to contribute to advancing the peace process.

    During the conversation, they also discussed prospects for cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the establishment of data centers.

    At the end of the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Antonio Costa adopted a joint press statement.

    President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of European Council during official luncheon
    President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of European Council during official luncheon
    President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of European Council during official luncheon
    President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of European Council during official luncheon

    Ilham Aliyev António Costa
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin Aİ Şurasının Prezidenti ilə rəsmi nahar əsnasında geniş tərkibdə görüşü olub
    Photo
    В ходе официального обеда состоялась встреча президента Ильхама Алиева с главой Совета ЕС в расширенном составе

    Latest News

    22:52

    Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Tcokaev becomes European champion

    Individual sports
    22:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of European Council during official luncheon

    Foreign policy
    22:24

    Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    22:21

    Costa: Strengthening EU-Azerbaijan ties more important than ever

    Foreign policy
    22:06

    Maersk halts operations at Oman"s Port of Salalah after incident

    Other countries
    21:55

    UN Secretary General to meet with Erdogan and Fidan in Ankara

    Region
    21:44
    Photo

    First encyclopedia of Azerbaijan's cinema presented

    Culture
    21:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's women policy presented at UN roundtable

    Foreign policy
    21:17
    Photo

    Two Azerbaijani female wrestlers advance to European Championship finals

    Individual sports
    All News Feed