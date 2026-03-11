Another Azerbaijani wrestler grabs silver at European Championship in Serbia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Another wrestler from Azerbaijan has won a silver medal at the U-23 European Championship held in the city of Zrenjanin, Serbia, Report informs.

    Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) has won a silver medal. He lost to Russian Habib Davudgadzhiyev in the final.

    Earlier, among freestyle wrestlers, Ali Tcokaev (92 kg) won the title of European champion. Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Ceyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) and Sabuhi Amiraslanov (79 kg) won silver medals, while Musa Aghayev (65 kg), Ramik Heybatov (70 kg) and Zafar Aliyev (97 kg) won bronze medals.

    The European Championship will conclude on March 15.

    Azərbaycanın daha bir güləşçisi Serbiyada Avropa çempionatının gümüş medalını qazanıb
    Еще один азербайджанский борец взял серебро ЧЕ в Сербии

