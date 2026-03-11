Another Azerbaijani wrestler grabs silver at European Championship in Serbia

Another wrestler from Azerbaijan has won a silver medal at the U-23 European Championship held in the city of Zrenjanin, Serbia, Report informs.

Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) has won a silver medal. He lost to Russian Habib Davudgadzhiyev in the final.

Earlier, among freestyle wrestlers, Ali Tcokaev (92 kg) won the title of European champion. Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Ceyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) and Sabuhi Amiraslanov (79 kg) won silver medals, while Musa Aghayev (65 kg), Ramik Heybatov (70 kg) and Zafar Aliyev (97 kg) won bronze medals.

The European Championship will conclude on March 15.