Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London

    Tourism
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 11:55
    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London

    Azerbaijan's winter tourism potential was showcased at the London Snow Show 2026 exhibition on October 17–18, the State Tourism Agency told Report.

    As part of the exhibition, Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, took part in a panel discussion titled "The Future of the Ski Holiday", moderated by Lilly Douse, host of Euronews' travel programme Grand Voyager.

    The discussion also featured Sandra Spitz, Director of Sport and Events at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), and James Gambrill, founder of Mountain Trade Network and Events Director of Snow Show. The panel focused on emerging ski destinations, changing traveller expectations and future trends in winter tourism.

    Sengstschmid provided information on the development of mountain tourism in Azerbaijan and the country's tourism potential.

    At the exhibition, Shahdag Tourism Centre and Tufandag Mountain Resort presented their offerings for skiing, snowboarding and other outdoor activities.

    Held for the 50th time this year, the London Snow Show is an international event bringing together winter sports and tourism destinations.

    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London
    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London
    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London
    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London
    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London
    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London
    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London
    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London
    Tourism in Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın qış turizmi potensialı Londonda təqdim olunub
    Photo
    Потенциал зимнего туризма Азербайджана представлен в Лондоне
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:32
    Uzbekistan, US sign Artemis Accords on space cooperation
    Region
    12:28
    Expert: Georgia, Azerbaijan can boost competitiveness of South Caucasus
    Region
    12:24
    Victor Kipiani proposes creating common free trade zone in South Caucasus
    Business
    12:11
    Rubio mulls economic co-op, security with Kazakh FM
    Other countries
    12:02
    Katsuya Watanabe: Azerbaijan's transport and green energy projects draw Japanese interest — Interview
    Foreign policy
    12:02
    Faig Guliyev: Shared historical values strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia
    Region
    11:55
    Photo
    Potential of Azerbaijan's winter tourism showcased in London
    Tourism
    11:37
    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni convenes security meeting over street clashes
    Other countries
    11:36
    Anar Bayramov appointed Azerbaijan's Health Minister
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed