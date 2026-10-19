Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's winter tourism potential was showcased at the London Snow Show 2026 exhibition on October 17–18, the State Tourism Agency told Report.

As part of the exhibition, Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, took part in a panel discussion titled "The Future of the Ski Holiday", moderated by Lilly Douse, host of Euronews' travel programme Grand Voyager.

The discussion also featured Sandra Spitz, Director of Sport and Events at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), and James Gambrill, founder of Mountain Trade Network and Events Director of Snow Show. The panel focused on emerging ski destinations, changing traveller expectations and future trends in winter tourism.

Sengstschmid provided information on the development of mountain tourism in Azerbaijan and the country's tourism potential.

At the exhibition, Shahdag Tourism Centre and Tufandag Mountain Resort presented their offerings for skiing, snowboarding and other outdoor activities.

Held for the 50th time this year, the London Snow Show is an international event bringing together winter sports and tourism destinations.