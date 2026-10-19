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    Faig Guliyev: Shared historical values strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia

    Region
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 12:02
    Faig Guliyev: Shared historical values strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia

    Relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are rooted in deep historical ties, mutual respect and the principles of good neighbourliness, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev said at a roundtable discussion titled "Georgia–Azerbaijan: Strategic Partnership and a Shared Future" in Tbilisi.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, he said that shared historical values uniting the peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia, along with the strategic partnership between the two states, play an important role in developing bilateral relations.

    Guliyev recalled that Azerbaijan is also marking the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence these days, adding that celebrating this landmark occasion as part of the event in Tbilisi is of particular significance.

    The ambassador also noted that November this year will mark the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia. He added that the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations also holds an important place in the history of ties between the two countries.

    Faig Guliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Faiq Quliyev: Azərbaycan-Gürcüstan münasibətləri dərin tarixi köklərə əsaslanır
    Фаиг Гулиев: Общие исторические ценности укрепляют отношения Азербайджана и Грузии
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