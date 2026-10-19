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    Victor Kipiani proposes creating common free trade zone in South Caucasus

    Business
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 12:24
    Victor Kipiani proposes creating common free trade zone in South Caucasus

    Creation of a common free trade zone in the South Caucasus can expand economic cooperation between the countries of the region and increase their international competitiveness, Victor Kipiani, head of the Geocase analytical organization, stated at the round table "Georgia–Azerbaijan: Strategic Partnership and a Shared Future" in Tbilisi, Report informs.

    According to him, in order for Georgia to maintain its importance in regional transport and logistics projects, it is important to preserve historically established ties with the West while effectively utilizing opportunities for cooperation with the East.

    Kipiani noted that regional and international processes increase the importance of energy routes. Against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he emphasized the relevance of energy transportation routes, as well as the prospects of using the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline for transporting Kazakh oil.

    In the analyst's opinion, the existing energy and transport infrastructure of Georgia and Azerbaijan creates important opportunities for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

    He also suggested discussing the initiative to create a common free trade zone in the South Caucasus.

    Kipiani believes that expanding regional cooperation and economic ties can contribute to strengthening the role of the South Caucasus in the system of international relations.

    Free Trade Zone Georgia-Azerbaijan relations
    Cənubi Qafqazda azad ticarət məkanının yaradılması təklif edilib
    Виктор Кипиани предлагает создать на Южном Кавказе общую зону свободной торговли
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