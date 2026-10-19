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    Rubio mulls economic co-op, security with Kazakh FM

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    • 19 October, 2026
    • 12:11
    Rubio mulls economic co-op, security with Kazakh FM

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has discussed expanding bilateral economic and security cooperation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Report informs.

    According to him, during the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to the further development of cooperation.

    "I thanked the Foreign Minister for Kazakhstan's strong support of President Trump's peace initiatives, including the Abraham Accords. We look forward to our continued engagement though the C5+1 diplomatic platform," he wrote on X.

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