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    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni convenes security meeting over street clashes

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    • 19 October, 2026
    • 11:37
    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni convenes security meeting over street clashes

    Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni is convening a security meeting regarding street clashes in Milan and other cities across the country on October 17–18, Report informs referring to Quotidiano Nazionale.

    "I have convened a public order meeting at Palazzo Chigi to assess the situation and consider further measures against those who use legitimate demonstrations to incite violence and chaos," she noted.

    According to the Rai News television channel, more than 200 people, mostly minors, were detained in Milan over the weekend.

    Acts of looting were recorded during the demonstrations, with protesters smashing storefronts and robbing shops and supermarkets. The greatest damage was recorded in Milan, where teenagers threw chairs, tables, and barriers into the display windows of several stores and supermarkets.

    According to some reports, the damage exceeded 500,000 euros.

    In connection with the protests, the central Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II was surrounded by armored vehicles, while the main Duomo cathedral was closed to tourists.

    Protest rallies Giorgia Meloni Italy
    Meloni ölkədə baş verən küçə toqquşmaları ilə əlaqədar müşavirə çağırır
    Мелони созвала совещание в связи с беспорядками во время протестов молодежи
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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