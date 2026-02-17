World Bank considers 2026–2027 key years for Azerbaijan"s digital development

The World Bank (WB) recommends that Azerbaijan develop a unified framework for investment in digital skills development by creating a national framework document on digital competence, Report informs, citing the World Bank's Digital Skills for Azerbaijan paper.

The document provides a strategic foundation for strengthening national digital capacity and ensuring the full participation of citizens in a rapidly developing digital society. It is a systemic policy aimed at developing the population's competencies necessary for accessing public and private digital services, successfully operating in the labor market, and participating in the country's inclusive digital transformation.

The WB emphasizes the need for a clearly defined and measurable national goal. The Socioeconomic Development Strategy for 2022-2026 sets a target of 65% of the population possessing basic digital skills. Having a specific target and a timeframe for achieving it will allow for focused resources and accelerated progress, the bank notes.

The Azerbaijan Digital Skills Assessment 2023–2024 study is the first national report based on the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) ICT skills indicators and data from the State Statistics Committee's ICT household survey. The World Bank recommends conducting such studies regularly to monitor trends in a comparable manner.

A key recommendation is the development and adoption of a national version of the European Digital Competence Framework (DigComp), developed by the European Commission. DigComp includes 21 competencies grouped into five areas and covers all levels of proficiency, from basic to advanced. Adopting a national version of the framework will help develop a common understanding of digital competence, align national and regional initiatives, build an assessment and certification system, adapt content to local languages ​​and inclusive formats, and ensure strategic alignment at the national and international levels. The national framework should be integrated into broader digital inclusion initiatives and focus on a human-centered approach to online government services.

Expanding e-government services, including healthcare, subsidies, digital agricultural tools, and online marketplaces, could further stimulate interest in digital skills development. The World Bank recommends introducing free self-assessment tools to help identify gaps and training needs, as well as linking them to relevant training programs to increase citizen motivation.

Additionally, the program proposes the introduction of certification programs, internships and grants, gender-sensitive initiatives, mobile learning units for remote areas, the creation of inclusive content for people with disabilities, and the development of partnerships with NGOs and community centers.

Digital competence is becoming essential across all sectors, from agriculture to healthcare and trade. Particular attention should be paid to non-ICT professions where digital technologies are integrated into everyday processes. Using the national version of DigComp will allow for matching job requirements with the actual skill level of workers and developing targeted professional development programs.

Particular emphasis is placed on public administration. The World Bank proposes developing a sectoral digital competence framework for public administration, complete with certification mechanisms, career advancement, and integration into the HR management system.

The Agency for Innovation and Digital Development under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan could assume a coordinating role in implementing the roadmap, bringing together government agencies, businesses, and civil society. It is recommended to establish a high-level coordination mechanism, publish annual progress reports, conduct monitoring every 1-2 years using the ITU methodology, and develop additional indicators, including AI skills, online security, and digital inclusion of vulnerable groups.

Particular importance is attached to the regional dimension – the creation of regional digital skills hubs, particularly in rural areas, systematic monitoring of progress, and synchronization with broadband expansion initiatives, including "smart village" projects.

The period 2026-2027 is considered a defining stage in the roadmap's implementation. Priority measures include the creation of a National Coordinating Committee on Digital Skills, the launch of targeted programs for hard-to-reach populations, the expansion of the regional hub network, the implementation of the Train-the-Trainer initiative, the introduction of a national certification system, and the strengthening of public-private partnerships. Funding is expected to come from the state budget, the Universal Service Fund, and the engagement of international partners, with the mandatory preparation of a detailed implementation plan and cost estimate.

Overall, the roadmap is structured around six key recommendations and 12 priority actions. Their goal is to ensure that 65% of the population has basic digital skills by 2026 and lay the foundation for further progress through 2030 within the framework of national development strategies. Digital competence is seen as a fundamental factor in the socio-economic opportunities and sustainable development of a country.