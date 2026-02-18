Azerbaijan's experience in modernizing agricultural systems presented at UN

At a special session of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on "Agrifood systems transformation for leaving no one behind," member states were presented with Azerbaijan's experience in this area, Report informs.

Gamar Safarova, third secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN, noted at the session that digital technologies and artificial intelligence play a significant role in transforming agrifood systems.

The diplomat emphasized that these technologies improve agricultural efficiency and create new opportunities by reducing the costs of information, operations, and monitoring.

She noted that Azerbaijan is pursuing a consistent policy toward digital development and modernization of its agrifood systems.

The Digital Economy Development Strategy for 2026–2029 envisages the introduction of advisory services based on artificial intelligence and integrated digital platforms, she noted, adding that the goal is to develop competitive human capital, stimulate innovation, and make digitalization the primary driver of economic development.

Agriculture and the agrifood sector have been identified as one of four priority areas for economic diversification, she said.

A strategic roadmap has been adopted in this area, and in 2019, the Electronic Agriculture Information System was launched for farmers, she noted, adding that the platform facilitates farmers' access to government support mechanisms and services.

Safarova shared Azerbaijan's experience in this area and noted that, in order for farmers and producers to implement new solutions, it is important to equip them with the skills and resources. The diplomat noted that the fourth Agribusiness Development Forum, held in May 2025 with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), played an important role as a platform for the development of sustainable agrifood systems.

The third secretary also noted that digital-based approaches are being applied in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to restore and develop agriculture.

In conclusion, the diplomat emphasized that Azerbaijan remains committed to international cooperation to promote inclusive, sustainable, and digitally empowered agrifood systems.