Armenia to open embassy in Oman
Region
- 17 March, 2026
- 11:34
Yerevan will open an embassy in Muscat, as Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is paying a working visit to Oman to take part in the official opening of the embassy, Armenian MFA spokesperson Ani Badalyan said on X, Report informs.
According to Badalyan, a meeting is scheduled with Badr Albusaidi, the Foreign Minister of Oman.
A gathering of ambassadors accredited to Arab states is also planned, she added.
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