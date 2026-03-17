Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Armenia to open embassy in Oman

    Region
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 11:34
    Armenia to open embassy in Oman

    Yerevan will open an embassy in Muscat, as Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is paying a working visit to Oman to take part in the official opening of the embassy, Armenian MFA spokesperson Ani Badalyan said on X, Report informs.

    According to Badalyan, a meeting is scheduled with Badr Albusaidi, the Foreign Minister of Oman.

    A gathering of ambassadors accredited to Arab states is also planned, she added.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Ani Badalyan
    Ermənistan Omanda səfirlik açır
    Армения открывает посольство в Омане

    Latest News

    12:51
    Photo

    9 Chinese, 6 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:50

    Azerbaijani products showcased at ProWein wines and spirits fair in Germany

    Business
    12:48

    Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia exceed $4 million in two months

    Business
    12:39

    Azerbaijan earns $1.05B from securities market as remittances rise

    Finance
    12:32

    CBA analyzing impact of events around Iran on Azerbaijan

    Finance
    12:23

    Zelenskyy believes 'it will be very hot' in Middle East in coming months

    Other countries
    12:21

    CBA reveals 2025 money transfer figures in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    12:16

    Orkhan Mammadov: WUF13 creates new co-op prospects for private sector

    Business
    11:57

    Capital outflow from Azerbaijan in 2025 amounted to approximately $5B

    Finance
    All News Feed