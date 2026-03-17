Armenia to open embassy in Oman

Yerevan will open an embassy in Muscat, as Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is paying a working visit to Oman to take part in the official opening of the embassy, Armenian MFA spokesperson Ani Badalyan said on X, Report informs.

According to Badalyan, a meeting is scheduled with Badr Albusaidi, the Foreign Minister of Oman.

A gathering of ambassadors accredited to Arab states is also planned, she added.