Starmer, Trump discuss opening Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with US President ​Donald Trump on Thursday about ‌the need for a plan to restore shipping through the Strait ​of Hormuz "as quickly as ​possible," following a US ceasefire with ⁠Iran, Downing Street said, Report informs via Reuters.

Starmer discussed ​with Trump the UK's efforts ​to convene partners to agree to a "viable plan" on restoring freedom of ​navigation in the waterway.

"They agreed ​that now there is a ceasefire in ‌place ⁠and agreement to open the Strait, we are at the next stage of finding ​a resolution," ​the ⁠statement said.

"The leaders discussed the need for a ​practical plan to get ​shipping ⁠moving again as quickly as possible," Downing Street said, adding ⁠Trump ​and Starmer would ​speak again soon.