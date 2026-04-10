Starmer, Trump discuss opening Strait of Hormuz
- 10 April, 2026
- 09:52
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with US President Donald Trump on Thursday about the need for a plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz "as quickly as possible," following a US ceasefire with Iran, Downing Street said, Report informs via Reuters.
Starmer discussed with Trump the UK's efforts to convene partners to agree to a "viable plan" on restoring freedom of navigation in the waterway.
"They agreed that now there is a ceasefire in place and agreement to open the Strait, we are at the next stage of finding a resolution," the statement said.
"The leaders discussed the need for a practical plan to get shipping moving again as quickly as possible," Downing Street said, adding Trump and Starmer would speak again soon.