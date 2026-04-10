Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Starmer, Trump discuss opening Strait of Hormuz

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    • 10 April, 2026
    • 09:52
    Starmer, Trump discuss opening Strait of Hormuz

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with US President ​Donald Trump on Thursday about ‌the need for a plan to restore shipping through the Strait ​of Hormuz "as quickly as ​possible," following a US ceasefire with ⁠Iran, Downing Street said, Report informs via Reuters.

    Starmer discussed ​with Trump the UK's efforts ​to convene partners to agree to a "viable plan" on restoring freedom of ​navigation in the waterway.

    "They agreed ​that now there is a ceasefire in ‌place ⁠and agreement to open the Strait, we are at the next stage of finding ​a resolution," ​the ⁠statement said.

    "The leaders discussed the need for a ​practical plan to get ​shipping ⁠moving again as quickly as possible," Downing Street said, adding ⁠Trump ​and Starmer would ​speak again soon.

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz Keir Starmer Donald Trump United Kingdom United States
    Starmer və Tramp Hörmüz boğazında gəmiçiliyin bərpasını müzakirə ediblər
    Стармер и Трамп обсудили восстановление судоходства в Ормузском проливе

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