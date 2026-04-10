Anar Akhundov: Azerbaijan closely co-op with UN for over 30 years

For more than 30 years, Azerbaijan has been closely cooperating with the United Nations (UN), consistently taking steps in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), advancing governance and institutional development, creating equal opportunities for citizens, and in other spheres, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov stated, Report informs.

Speaking at the meeting of the High‑Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework held in Baku, Akhundov noted that this partnership has made an important contribution to aligning global priorities with Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio‑Economic Development.

"Within the cooperation framework, five Framework Documents have been prepared so far, and the fifth, covering 2026–2030, is now entering the implementation stage. The previous Framework Document (2021–2025) covered priority areas such as promoting inclusive growth, strengthening institutional capacity for public and social services, protecting the environment, and combating climate change," he added.