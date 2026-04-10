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    Slovak ombudsman visits migrant accomodation center in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 09:50
    Slovak ombudsman visits migrant accomodation center in Baku

    The delegation headed by Slovakia's Ombudsman Robert Dobrovodský visited the Baku City Temporary Accommodation Center, Report informd, citing the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

    During the visit, the guests were accompanied by officials from Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Office.

    Elman Aliyev, Deputy Head of the State Migration Service and 2nd class state migration service advisor, provided the guests with detailed information about the operation of temporary accommodation centers built in accordance with modern standards, the rights and duties of persons placed in the centers, the rules for their accommodation and detention, and relevant procedures.

    Within the framework of the visit, the guests familiarized themselves with the process of admitting and accommodating migrants in the center, detention conditions, residential buildings and medical rooms, meeting and recreation areas, as well as the dining hall. During the visit, the delegation also met with persons placed in the center.

    Slovak ombudsman visits migrant accomodation center in Baku
    Slovak ombudsman visits migrant accomodation center in Baku

    Robert Dobrovodský Slovakia Elman Aliyev State Migration Service Azerbaijan
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