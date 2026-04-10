Media: Explosions and gunfire reported in Iran overnight
Other countries
- 10 April, 2026
- 09:37
Explosions and sounds of gunfire were heard multiple times across Iran during the night and into the morning, The Times of Israel said.
According to Report, Iranian authorities have not yet officially confirmed this information.
Similar incidents have previously been recorded following the end of clashes with Israel, amid ongoing regional tensions.
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