Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Media: Explosions and gunfire reported in Iran overnight

    Other countries
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 09:37
    Media: Explosions and gunfire reported in Iran overnight

    Explosions and sounds of gunfire were heard multiple times across Iran during the night and into the morning, The Times of Israel said.

    According to Report, Iranian authorities have not yet officially confirmed this information.

    Similar incidents have previously been recorded following the end of clashes with Israel, amid ongoing regional tensions.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Tehran
    KİV: İranda gecə partlayışlar və atışma səsləri eşidilib
    СМИ: В Иране ночью были слышны взрывы и стрельба

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    Media: Explosions and gunfire reported in Iran overnight

    Other countries
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