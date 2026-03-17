Azerbaijan's current account surplus falls by over 25%
Finance
- 17 March, 2026
- 11:45
In 2025, Azerbaijan"s balance of payments recorded a current account surplus of just over $3.475 billion, equal to 4.6% of GDP, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stated during a briefing at the CBA, Report informs.
Nasirov explained that the surplus was 25.6% lower compared to 2024.
Despite the decline, Nasirov highlighted that the existence of such a surplus should be considered an important positive factor in terms of macroeconomic stability.
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