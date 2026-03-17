Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's current account surplus falls by over 25%

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 11:45
    Azerbaijan's current account surplus falls by over 25%

    In 2025, Azerbaijan"s balance of payments recorded a current account surplus of just over $3.475 billion, equal to 4.6% of GDP, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stated during a briefing at the CBA, Report informs.

    Nasirov explained that the surplus was 25.6% lower compared to 2024.

    Despite the decline, Nasirov highlighted that the existence of such a surplus should be considered an important positive factor in terms of macroeconomic stability.

    Samir Nasirov Current account surplus Central Bank
    Azərbaycanın cari əməliyyatlar balansının profisiti 25 %-dən çox azalıb
    Профицит счета текущих операций Азербайджана снизился более чем на 25%

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