In 2025, Azerbaijan"s balance of payments recorded a current account surplus of just over $3.475 billion, equal to 4.6% of GDP, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stated during a briefing at the CBA, Report informs.

Nasirov explained that the surplus was 25.6% lower compared to 2024.

Despite the decline, Nasirov highlighted that the existence of such a surplus should be considered an important positive factor in terms of macroeconomic stability.