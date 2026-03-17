Adil Mammadov: Nearly 30,000 are expected to attend WUF13

Nearly 30,000 participants are expected to attend the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku, Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, said during an information session organized for the private sector on WUF13, Report informs.

According to him, the registration process is currently ongoing: "Heads of state and government, municipal and city leaders, non-governmental organizations, civil society institutions, academic circles, scientists, architects, as well as private sector representatives will participate within the framework of the Forum. The event will be organized in two main directions. Within the framework of the main program, nearly 400 conferences, meetings, and roundtables are planned to be held over six days."

WUF12, held in Cairo (Egypt), had more than 25,000 participants, while WUF11, held in Katowice (Poland), had more than 17,000 participants.