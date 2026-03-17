Azerbaijan's balance of payments deficit exceeded $1B in 2025
Finance
- 17 March, 2026
- 11:53
In 2025, Azerbaijan's total balance of payments deficit amounted to $1.444 billion, Samir Nasirov, director of the CBA Statistics Department, said at a press conference held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.
In 2024, the balance of payments deficit amounted to $438.1 million.
"We are talking about the decrease in our reserve assets that occurred during the year. When calculating this indicator, revaluation and exchange rate differences are not taken into account in accordance with the BPM6 (Balance of Payments Manual, 6th edition) rules and manual," the CBA official added.
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