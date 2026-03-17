Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's balance of payments deficit exceeded $1B in 2025

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 11:53
    Azerbaijan's balance of payments deficit exceeded $1B in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's total balance of payments deficit amounted to $1.444 billion, Samir Nasirov, director of the CBA Statistics Department, said at a press conference held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.

    In 2024, the balance of payments deficit amounted to $438.1 million.

    "We are talking about the decrease in our reserve assets that occurred during the year. When calculating this indicator, revaluation and exchange rate differences are not taken into account in accordance with the BPM6 (Balance of Payments Manual, 6th edition) rules and manual," the CBA official added.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan Samir Nasirov
    Azərbaycanın ötən il tədiyyə balansında 1 milyard dollardan çox kəsir olub
    Дефицит платежного баланса Азербайджана в 2025 году составил $1,4 млрд

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