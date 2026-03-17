Kazakhstan plans to export 138,000 tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in March 2026, said Islamdaut Akubayev, director of the Transportation Department of KazTransOil JSC, Report informs via Interfax-Kazakhstan.

In February of this year, Kazakhstan supplied 115,000 tons to global markets via the BTC. Therefore, exports via this route in March will increase by 20%.

In January, Kazakhstan's exports via the BTC totaled 106,000 tons.

Therefore, in the first quarter of 2026, Kazakhstan's total oil exports via the BTC will reach 359,000 tons.

Kazakhstan plans to export between 1.5 million and 2.2 million tons of oil to global markets via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in 2026.

In 2025, Kazakhstan exported 1.2 million tons of oil via the BTC pipeline.