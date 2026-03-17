Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Capital outflow from Azerbaijan in 2025 amounted to approximately $5B

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 11:57
    Capital outflow from Azerbaijan in 2025 amounted to approximately $5B

    In 2025, the negative balance of Azerbaijan's capital and financial movement account (capital and financial outflow) amounted to $4.971 billion, Samir Nasirov, director of the CBA Statistics Department, said at a press conference held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    According to him, last year, Azerbaijan's net financial assets increased by $5.362 billion, net financial liabilities by $398.9 million, and there was a deficit of $7.9 million in the separate capital account.

    Samir Nasirov Central Bank of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycandan ötən il 5 milyard dollar kapital çıxarılıb
    Отток капитала из Азербайджана в 2025 году составил около $5 млрд

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