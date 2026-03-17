Capital outflow from Azerbaijan in 2025 amounted to approximately $5B

In 2025, the negative balance of Azerbaijan's capital and financial movement account (capital and financial outflow) amounted to $4.971 billion, Samir Nasirov, director of the CBA Statistics Department, said at a press conference held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

According to him, last year, Azerbaijan's net financial assets increased by $5.362 billion, net financial liabilities by $398.9 million, and there was a deficit of $7.9 million in the separate capital account.