Capital outflow from Azerbaijan in 2025 amounted to approximately $5B
Finance
- 17 March, 2026
- 11:57
In 2025, the negative balance of Azerbaijan's capital and financial movement account (capital and financial outflow) amounted to $4.971 billion, Samir Nasirov, director of the CBA Statistics Department, said at a press conference held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
According to him, last year, Azerbaijan's net financial assets increased by $5.362 billion, net financial liabilities by $398.9 million, and there was a deficit of $7.9 million in the separate capital account.
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