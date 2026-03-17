Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IDF announces strikes on military targets in Iran

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 11:51
    IDF announces strikes on military targets in Iran

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out strikes on multiple military targets in Iran, including in Tehran, Tabriz, and Shiraz.

    Report informs, citing the IDF's press service, that the strikes hit command centers, air defense systems, drone and ballistic missile depots, as well as other air defense infrastructure in these cities.

    On Monday, the IDF had also reported conducting attacks on Iran"s strategic infrastructure.

    İsrail ordusu İranda hərbi obyektlərə zərbələr endirdiyini bəyan edib
    ЦАХАЛ сообщил об ударах по военным объектам в Иране

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