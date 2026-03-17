IDF announces strikes on military targets in Iran
Other countries
- 17 March, 2026
- 11:51
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out strikes on multiple military targets in Iran, including in Tehran, Tabriz, and Shiraz.
Report informs, citing the IDF's press service, that the strikes hit command centers, air defense systems, drone and ballistic missile depots, as well as other air defense infrastructure in these cities.
On Monday, the IDF had also reported conducting attacks on Iran"s strategic infrastructure.
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