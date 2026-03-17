Azerbaijan posts decline in oil export prices, rise in gas export prices for 2025
Finance
- 17 March, 2026
- 11:46
Azerbaijan's average export price for crude oil stood at $68.5 per barrel in 2025, while the price of natural gas reached $289 per 1,000 cubic meters, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said during a press conference.
According to Report, Nasirov noted that compared to 2024, the average oil export price decreased by 18.5%, while the price of natural gas increased by 5.5%.
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