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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan posts decline in oil export prices, rise in gas export prices for 2025

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 11:46
    Azerbaijan posts decline in oil export prices, rise in gas export prices for 2025

    Azerbaijan's average export price for crude oil stood at $68.5 per barrel in 2025, while the price of natural gas reached $289 per 1,000 cubic meters, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said during a press conference.

    According to Report, Nasirov noted that compared to 2024, the average oil export price decreased by 18.5%, while the price of natural gas increased by 5.5%.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Oil prices Gas prices
    Azərbaycanın ixrac etdiyi neft ucuzlaşıb, qaz isə bahalaşıb

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