US sends over 50 fighter jets to Middle East in military buildup against Iran

The US military has moved over 50 fighter jets to the Middle East in the last 24 hours as part of its buildup of air and naval assets near Iran, Axios noted on Tuesday, citing a US official, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post.

A host of F-16, F-22, and F-35 jets were observed heading to the Middle East by independent flight trackers.

The American military buildup comes amid indirect negotiations with Iranian officials, focusing on Iran's nuclear program.

Last week, American media outlets noted that the US will send its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to bolster its forces in the Middle East ahead of an anticipated clash with Iranian forces.

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its escort ships had previously been deployed in the Caribbean and, according to four anonymous US officials, were informed of their new destination on Thursday.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, as well as other notable air and naval assets, were already deployed to the area in January.