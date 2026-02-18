Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Baku, Tbilisi hold another round of interministerial political consultations

    Foreign policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 08:23
    Baku, Tbilisi hold another round of interministerial political consultations

    On February 17, the next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia took place in Baku, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister Samir Sharifov, and the Georgian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.

    During the political consultations, satisfaction was expressed with the high level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and the importance of cooperation between the two countries for the security and economic prosperity of the region was emphasized.

    Satisfaction was expressed with the dynamics of mutual high-level visits and political dialogue between the two countries, and the importance of continuing cooperation within international organizations and multilateral formats was noted.

    During the meeting, the current state and prospects of cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, transport, transit, humanitarian, and educational spheres were also discussed.

    It was emphasized that the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, chaired by the prime ministers, plays an important role in developing bilateral relations.

    The Georgian side was briefed on the new realities that have emerged in the region in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's peace agenda, and the large-scale restoration work being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.

    Azerbaijan Georgia political consultations
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Gürcüstan arasında siyasi məsləhətləşmələrin növbəti raundu keçirilib
    Photo
    Баку и Тбилиси провели очередной раунд межмидовских политконсультаций

    Latest News

    10:00

    Shafiyev: Azerbaijan opens gateway to Türkiye and Europe for landlocked countries

    Foreign policy
    09:54

    Shafiyev: Azerbaijan pursues foreign policy focused on connectivity and diversification

    Foreign policy
    09:43
    Photo

    Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of MAMA 'Mother Nature' International Art Exhibition in Tirana

    Cultural policy
    09:33

    Pashinyan departs for working visit to US

    Region
    09:31

    CBA currency exchange rates (18.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:20

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to host Newcastle in Baku today

    Football
    09:06

    10 skiers missing, at least six stranded in California avalanche

    Other countries
    09:05

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.02.2026)

    Finance
    08:55

    US sends over 50 fighter jets to Middle East in military buildup against Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed