Baku, Tbilisi hold another round of interministerial political consultations

On February 17, the next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia took place in Baku, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister Samir Sharifov, and the Georgian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.

During the political consultations, satisfaction was expressed with the high level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and the importance of cooperation between the two countries for the security and economic prosperity of the region was emphasized.

Satisfaction was expressed with the dynamics of mutual high-level visits and political dialogue between the two countries, and the importance of continuing cooperation within international organizations and multilateral formats was noted.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, transport, transit, humanitarian, and educational spheres were also discussed.

It was emphasized that the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, chaired by the prime ministers, plays an important role in developing bilateral relations.

The Georgian side was briefed on the new realities that have emerged in the region in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's peace agenda, and the large-scale restoration work being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.