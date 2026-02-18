Ambassador: Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing relations with African countries

During his visit to Senegal, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Morocco, Nazim Samadov, met with Dakar Mayor Abass Fall, Report informs.

The two discussed resuming cooperation between Baku and Dakar, which began in the 1960s, as well as expanding exchanges of experience in urban management, infrastructure, tourism, and culture.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing relations with African countries and emphasized their mutual interest in expanding cooperation with Senegal.

The Dakar mayor expressed his readiness to deepen ties and implement specific projects.

Nazim Samadov also presented Abass Fall with an invitation to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in May. The mayor expressed gratitude for the invitation.

Relations between Baku and Dakar date back to 1967, when a delegation from Azerbaijan visited Senegal. In 1970, during a return visit by a delegation led by the chairman of the Dakar City Council, Samba Gueye, an agreement was signed establishing twinning between the two capitals.