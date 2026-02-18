Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Over 23,000 foreigners applied for registration in Azerbaijan in January

    Domestic policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 16:53
    Over 23,000 foreigners applied for registration in Azerbaijan in January

    In January, 23,046 foreigners and stateless persons applied for registration at their place of residence in Azerbaijan, Report informs, according to the State Migration Service.

    As many as 12,360 of them submitted applications directly, while 10,686 applied online.

    Last month, 5,934 people applied for or renewed residence permits, and 79 people applied for citizenship.

    During this period, 586 foreigners and stateless persons applied to the migration service to obtain or renew their paid work permits in Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan migration legislation foreigners
    Yanvar ayında Azərbaycanda qeydiyyat üçün 23 mindən çox əcnəbi müraciət edib
    Более 23 тыс. иностранцев в январе подали заявки на регистрацию в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    17:31

    Ukraine envoy, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center discuss 13th Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    17:28

    Azerbaijan imported nearly $460M in smartphones in 2025

    Business
    17:14

    Hungary bans diesel exports to Ukraine

    Other countries
    17:02

    Office of France Insoumise party evacuated due to bomb threat

    Other countries
    16:58
    Photo

    Int'l conference on C6 held in Baku

    Region
    16:55

    SOCAR Polymer's production surged by 33% in 2025

    Energy
    16:53

    Over 23,000 foreigners applied for registration in Azerbaijan in January

    Domestic policy
    16:46

    In Azerbaijan, 21 families agreed to posthumous organ donation in 2025

    Health
    16:26

    Pakistani professor: Azerbaijan's Great Return could serve as international model for recovery

    Karabakh
    All News Feed