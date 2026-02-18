Over 23,000 foreigners applied for registration in Azerbaijan in January
Domestic policy
- 18 February, 2026
- 16:53
In January, 23,046 foreigners and stateless persons applied for registration at their place of residence in Azerbaijan, Report informs, according to the State Migration Service.
As many as 12,360 of them submitted applications directly, while 10,686 applied online.
Last month, 5,934 people applied for or renewed residence permits, and 79 people applied for citizenship.
During this period, 586 foreigners and stateless persons applied to the migration service to obtain or renew their paid work permits in Azerbaijan.
