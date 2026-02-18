Hungary's MOL orders Russian oil via Croatia for first time
Other countries
- 18 February, 2026
- 16:01
Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has signed its first contracts for oil deliveries from Russia to Hungary by sea via Croatia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Report informs.
"MOL has ordered the first shipments, which are already en route. They will arrive at a Croatian port in early March, and from there, within 5-10 days, the oil will be transported to refineries in Hungary and Slovakia," Szijjártó said.
Russian fuel deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline ceased on January 27. Following this, the countries asked Croatia to transport oil from Russia via the Adria pipeline. It is expected that the crude will be delivered by sea to the Croatian port of Omišalj.
Latest News
17:31
Ukraine envoy, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center discuss 13th Global Baku ForumForeign policy
17:28
Azerbaijan imported nearly $460M in smartphones in 2025Business
17:14
Hungary bans diesel exports to UkraineOther countries
17:02
Office of France Insoumise party evacuated due to bomb threatOther countries
16:58
Photo
Int'l conference on C6 held in BakuRegion
16:55
SOCAR Polymer's production surged by 33% in 2025Energy
16:53
Over 23,000 foreigners applied for registration in Azerbaijan in JanuaryDomestic policy
16:46
In Azerbaijan, 21 families agreed to posthumous organ donation in 2025Health
16:26