    Hungary's MOL orders Russian oil via Croatia for first time

    • 18 February, 2026
    • 16:01
    Hungary's MOL orders Russian oil via Croatia for first time

    Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has signed its first contracts for oil deliveries from Russia to Hungary by sea via Croatia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Report informs.

    "MOL has ordered the first shipments, which are already en route. They will arrive at a Croatian port in early March, and from there, within 5-10 days, the oil will be transported to refineries in Hungary and Slovakia," Szijjártó said.

    Russian fuel deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline ceased on January 27. Following this, the countries asked Croatia to transport oil from Russia via the Adria pipeline. It is expected that the crude will be delivered by sea to the Croatian port of Omišalj.

